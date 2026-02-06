Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has given his “complete and total endorsement” to Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of the snap election on Sunday, a rare intervention by a sitting American president in another country’s electoral politics.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump praised Takaichi as a “strong, powerful and wise leader” and said he would welcome her to the White House on 19 March.

“As President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing,” Trump said.

Public endorsements by American presidents in foreign elections are unusual, but Trump has increasingly weighed in abroad. He previously backed Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, framing the interventions around ideological alignment and American strategic interests.

Takaichi received Trump’s endorsement two days before the election she called after just a few months in office, seeking a stronger public mandate for her coalition.

Opinion polls show that her Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Ishin are on course to win a comfortable majority of about 300 seats in the parliament’s 465-seat lower house.

But unrelenting snowfall, which has already claimed 35 lives and prompted stay-at-home advisories, could depress turnout, particularly in rural regions that traditionally play a decisive role in Japanese elections.

Forecasters say heavy snowfall will continue in some northern and western areas over the weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of avalanches and blizzards in Hokkaido in the north on Friday and snowfall through the weekend on the Pacific coast in the Kanto region and Kyushu.

Campaigning is already widely affected with billboards buried under snow in several areas. This is Japan’s first mid-winter general election in more than three decades.

One of the key challenges to Takaichi’s prospects is high food prices. The Japanese allocate more of their spending to food than people in other developed economies. Surveys show inflation is among the most important issues for voters.

Takaichi’s proposal to suspend an 8 per cent sales tax on food to help households cope with rising prices has unsettled investors in recent weeks, contributing to a sell-off in government bonds and pressure on the yen.

At the same time she has pledged to accelerate a defence build-up, arguing Japan must strengthen its deterrence amid regional security risks. The plans have invited criticism from Beijing, which has accused her of reviving militaristic thinking.

open image in gallery Japanese soldiers carry out snow removal work in Aomori prefecture ( AFP via Getty )

Trump’s backing highlights the close personal relationship the two leaders have cultivated since Takaichi took office last October. One of her first engagements as prime minister was to host the American president in Tokyo, where they emphasised the strength of their alliance and announced new investment commitments. During that visit, Trump praised Takaichi for breaking the political glass ceiling by becoming Japan’s first female prime minister.

Trump’s endorsement of Takaichi came a day after he held a lengthy phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping which he described as “extremely good”.

According to Chinese state media, Xi stressed that Taiwan was the “most important issue” in China’s relations with America and urged Washington to act prudently on arms supplies to the island.

The timing has drawn attention in Tokyo, where ties with China remain strained over Taiwan and regional security.

A strong electoral result could give Takaichi greater political room to pursue her defence agenda, Japanese officials said.

Trump also confirmed that Takaichi’s visit to Washington in March would be her first since becoming prime minister and would coincide with the annual cherry blossom season, a longstanding symbol of bilateral ties. The two leaders previously announced they intended to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026 with joint celebrations.

Takaichi has said she will resign if her coalition loses its majority on Sunday.