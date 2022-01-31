Japanese fighter jet goes missing after take-off

An F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Japanese military has gone missing after take-off from the Komatsu airbase, the country’s defence ministry said.

The aircraft disappeared from radar at around 5.30pm local time over the Sea of Japan, at least five kilometres from the airbase, according to local media. There were reportedly two people on board the twin-engine combat jet.

The defence ministry suspects the jet may have crashed, but an official said they were still in the process of investigating the disappearance.

