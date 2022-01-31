Japanese fighter jet goes missing after take-off
Contact with jet lost over Sea of Japan
An F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Japanese military has gone missing after take-off from the Komatsu airbase, the country’s defence ministry said.
The aircraft disappeared from radar at around 5.30pm local time over the Sea of Japan, at least five kilometres from the airbase, according to local media. There were reportedly two people on board the twin-engine combat jet.
The defence ministry suspects the jet may have crashed, but an official said they were still in the process of investigating the disappearance.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies