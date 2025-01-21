Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major companies including Toyota and Shiseido have pulled their commercials from Japan’s Fuji Television amid allegations company officials tried to cover up a sex scandal involving one of the country’s most famous TV hosts.

The scandal is linked to popular TV host Masahiro Nakai, formerly of the iconic J-Pop group SMAP.

Nakai has been linked by local media to an alleged sexual assault at a party reportedly arranged by one of Fuji TV's staff.

Magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in December a 90 million yen (£471,000) settlement between Nakai and a woman over the alleged sexual assault at a 2023 dinner party after which the former SMAP star issued a statement acknowledging a settlement over “a trouble,” but he denied using any violence.

News of the scandal did not immediately trigger a flood of pullouts by sponsors. But many apparently started replacing their commercials with public service announcements after a news conference on Friday by Fuji TV triggered criticism that the company was lacking transparency and contrition over the affair.

Major sponsors such as automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp; cosmetics maker Shiseido; retailer Seven & I Holding Co. and life insurer Meiji Yasuda announced they were pulling ads from Fuji TV. Local media reports said more than 50 companies had done the same.

open image in gallery Fuji TV has faced criticisim for a lack of contrition ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nissan said Tuesday that it had pulled its Fuji TV adds and was watching developments before deciding on further steps.

During Friday's news conference, Fuji TV President Koichi Minato apologised and acknowledged his company had not disclosed the problem despite becoming aware of it about six months before the Shukan Bunshun report. Minato said Fuji TV would investigate the case but also said he believed his employees had not done anything wrong.

Fuji TV apologised for causing trouble to many advertisers and agencies but declined to disclose details.

The latest edition of Shukan Bunshun, published Thursday, cited an unnamed female Fuji announcer who alleged that the senior company official linked to the 2023 dinner party had arranged other similar parties for Nakai and Fuji TV.

Fuji only publicly announced the inquiry after one of its largest shareholders, Rising Sun Management, criticised the company and demanded a full investigation and appropriate action. Rising Sun is an affiliate of the U.S. investment management firm Dalton Investment.

Japan’s entertainment industry is in the midst of a wave of sexual assault cases, including massive abuses by the now-defunct talent agency Johnny & Associates, which managed SMAP and many other boy bands. In 2023, it admitted to sexual abuse against hundreds of boys and young men by its late founder, entertainment mogul Johnny Kitagawa.