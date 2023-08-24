Japan begins releasing Fukushima nuclear waste water into Pacific Ocean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Japan has begun releasing treated radioactive waste water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said on Thursday, despite controversy and diplomatic backlash from neighbouring countries over the move.

China’s foreign ministry firmly opposed the plan on Thursday and said that the disposal of the contaminated water in Fukushima “is a major nuclear safety issue with cross border implications” and added that it was “by no means a private matter for Japan alone”.

The release of the waste water is a major step in the decommissioning procedure for the reactors, which suffered a triple meltdown due to the tsunami triggered by a March 2011 earthquake.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco), the operator of the plant, commenced the water release at 1.03pm local time. Local media said that the initial release operations proceeded without any reported anomalies.

Over the next 17 days or so, Tepco will release about 7,800 tonnes of treated water into the ocean.

The Japanese government has maintained that the measure is necessary for the extensive work spanning decades aimed at decommissioning the facility.

Despite assurances by Japan and the approval of a two-year International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) investigation which deemed the water safe to release, some neighbouring countries have expressed scepticism over the plan, with Beijing emerging as the biggest critic.

The chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, said the release was “irresponsible” and posed “impossible risks to food safety and the irreparable pollution and destruction of the marine environment”.

More follows...