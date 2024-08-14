Support truly

Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday that he will step down as Japan’s prime minister, ending a three-year term marred by political scandals.

Mr Kishida said at a nationally broadcasted news conference he made the decision not to run for re-election in September elections, considering “what is best for the public”.

Mr Kishida’s exit paves the way for a new leader of his governing Liberal Democratic Party who is virtually assured of becoming the next prime minister as the party controls both houses of parliament.

Mr Kishida’s surprise announcement came amid eroding support from the people over a series of scandals, ongoing inflation, and political squabbling within the party.

“I will devote myself to supporting the new leader selected through the presidential election as a foot soldier,” he said.

Slumping support for Mr Kishida dipped his approval rating to below 20 per cent. The prospect of electoral defeat has led to growing calls within the party for an alternative fresh face ahead of the next general election.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference on 14 August 2024 in Tokyo, Japan ( Getty Images )

Mr Kishida was under scrutiny by party members for the handling of a scandal involving hidden slush funds in which more than 80 LDP lawmakers, mostly belonging to a major party faction previously led by assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, are accused of being involved.

His decision, he said, was to “restore the public trust in the party”.

“I have no hesitation in taking the responsibility as head of LDP for issues caused by members”, he said.

Mr Kishida’s decision will trigger a contest within the party to replace him as party boss, and by extension as the leader of Japan.

The successor the LDP chooses is set to face challenges of increases in living costs, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the potential return of Donald Trump as US president next year.

Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba has so far expressed his intention to run as the LDP president. He remains a popular face among the public after his stint as number two within the ruling party.

Others who have expressed interest included digital transformation minister Kono Taro, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, and Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former prime minister Junichirō Koizumi.

“He’s been a dead man walking for quite some time,” said Michael Cucek, a professor specialising in Japanese politics at Temple University in Tokyo. “There was no way to add up the numbers so that he would get reelected,” he added.

The Bank of Japan in July unexpectedly raised interest rates to around 0.25 per cent as inflation took hold, leading to stock market instability and sending the yen sharply lower.

Mr Kishida‘s exit could mean tighter fiscal and monetary conditions depending on the candidate, according to Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist, at Mizuho Securities, Tokyo.