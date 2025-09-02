Japan makes it easier for people to shoot bears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan has loosened restrictions on shooting bears in residential areas in the wake of an alarming rise in bear attacks.

Local governments will now be able to authorise the shooting of wild bears in residential areas under a revised law that came into force on Monday.

Japan, known for its strict gun control laws, is relaxing the restrictions after a rise in bear encounters and attacks, many of them fatal, as animals increasingly wander into towns and villages in search of food.

The attacks have partly been blamed on factors such as a declining human population and climate change.

Government figures show a record 219 casualties from bear attacks in the year to March 2024. Nearly 55 cases from April to July this year put the country on track to match last year’s record.

Japan’s local governments reported 3,032 bear sightings in April and May alone, about 500 more than in a typical year.

Until now, hunters were banned from shooting at bears in densely populated areas without explicit police permission. Critics said this often slowed the response to dangerous situations.

The revised law, passed in April, grants municipal authorities the power to ask licensed hunters to cull or capture brown and black bears directly.

Local officials must still work with the police to secure the affected area which could involve closing roads or evacuating residents.

Japanese environment minister Keiichiro Asao said the government would "provide training, share case examples and offer financial support to ensure smooth implementation”.

His ministry earlier said municipalities should coordinate with police and local hunting groups on safety measures such as restricting access to affected areas and evacuating residents if needed.

Authorities are also advised to ensure there are natural “backstops” like slopes or riverbanks to prevent stray bullets from travelling further.

Some wildlife experts have linked rising bear sightings in residential areas to climate change, saying that shorter or skipped hibernation periods have left these animals more active and prone to wandering into populated areas.