Japanese man acquitted after 46 years on death row for quadruple murder

A court in Japan has acquitted an 88-year-old former boxer after he spent nearly 46 years on death row for a quadruple murder.

Iwao Hakamada, a professional boxer, was accused in 1966 of killing four people, including two children, and burning down their house. He had been the longest-serving death row prisoner in Japan after being sentenced to death in 1969, but was not executed due to lengthy appeals and retrials.

Mr Hakamada’s acquittal by the Shizuoka district court makes him the fifth death-row convict to be found not guilty in a retrial in postwar Japanese criminal justice.

Presiding judge Koshi Kunii said the court acknowledged multiple fabrications of evidence and that Mr Hakamada was not the culprit, broadcaster NHK reported.

He had allegedly admitted to the killings during the initial proceedings in the 1960s but then retracted his confession, which he said was made under brutal police interrogation.

