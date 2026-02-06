Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival cancelled over fears of visitors behaving badly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in the Japanese city of Fujiyoshida have decided to cancel a long-running spring cherry blossom festival at one of the country’s most photographed Mount Fuji viewpoints after residents raised concerns about overcrowding and disruptive tourist behaviour.

The city government in Yamanashi prefecture said on 3 February that it would not stage the annual Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival this year. The festival, which has been organised for about a decade, typically draws around 200,000 visitors who come to photograph Mount Fuji framed by blooming cherry blossoms and a five-storey pagoda.

Authorities said the number of tourists had surged in recent years, fuelled by a weaker yen and the viral popularity of scenic locations on social media. Now, nearly 10,000 people pass through the area every day during peak blossom season – a volume that the small community says it can no longer comfortably manage.

Japan welcomed a record number of foreign tourists last year, with arrivals surpassing 40 million for the first time.

Fujiyoshida city representatives pointed to a growing list of resident complaints for the cancellation, describing nuisance behaviour that was affecting daily life. Authorities cited sanitation issues among the most serious problems, including cases of visitors entering private homes to use toilets, relieving themselves in residential yards, and causing confrontations when challenged, according to Kyodo News.

Safety worries have also emerged, particularly from families living nearby. According to the city, parents have reported children being pushed aside on school routes as large crowds gather along narrow pavements to reach popular photo spots.

There are numerous cherry trees inside the Arakurayama Sengen Park, including a few around the Arakura Fuji Sengen Shrine at the entrance. It provides a picturesque frame for tourists to capture Mount Fuji and the cherry blossoms.

Fujiyoshida mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said the decision reflected growing anxiety among residents about balancing tourism with community life.

“I feel a deep sense of crisis as I witness the reality that, behind this beautiful scenery, the quiet lives of our citizens are being threatened,” he said.

Mount Fuji is seen from the Arakura Fuji Sengen Shrine in Fujiyoshida city, Yamanashi prefecture, on 22 April 2021 ( AFP via Getty )

Japan’s enthusiasm for welcoming more tourists has not been without challenges, not least concerns about overtourism. In some cases, inappropriate behaviour by visitors or cultural misunderstandings has caused friction with local communities.

Popular destinations like Kyoto have faced particularly intense pressure. Residents have pointed to worsening traffic congestion, longer queues, and disruption to daily life.

Although the festival will not take place as an official event – and will not be promoted under its usual name on tourism platforms – officials expect visitor numbers to remain high when cherry blossoms bloom in April.

Preparations are underway to handle the influx, with officials planning to step up security and establish temporary car parks and portable toilet facilities to reduce pressure on neighbourhoods.

The Arakurayama Sengen Park is one of the most popular viewing points for Mount Fuji, especially in the spring season when long queues, sometimes lasting up to three hours, form as travellers wait to capture images of the mountain behind the pagoda and pink blossoms.