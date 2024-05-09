Japan recalls 100,000 packets of sliced bread after rat remains discovered inside two
Manufacturer investigating how rat remains got inside two packets of sliced bread
Over 100,000 packets of sliced bread were recalled in Japan after the manufacturer revealed that remains of black rats were discovered inside two.
The company, Pasco Shikishima, said on Wednesday they were investigating how the rat remains got inside the two packets of their sliced bread.
Japan is known for its high standards of sanitation and hygiene.
The company said that so far they have not found anyone who fell sick after consuming their sliced white Chojuku bread.
“We would like to apologise deeply for causing trouble to our customers and clients,” the company said in a statement.
The factory in Tokyo where the bread is produced has suspended operation for now. A probe has reportedly been ordered.
“We will strengthen our quality management system to ensure there won’t be a recurrence,” the company said.
Food recalls in Japan are rare. However, last year 7-Eleven, a convenience store chain, issued apologies and initiated recalls after a cockroach was discovered in a rice ball.
In Japan, a recent health scare revolved around Kobayashi Pharmaceutical recalling dietary supplements designed to lower cholesterol. The company disclosed that it is probing five deaths possibly connected to these products, which contain red yeast rice.
