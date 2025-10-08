Japanese football official sentenced for viewing child abuse images on plane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court in France has sentenced a senior Japan Football Association official to a suspended jail term of 18 months after finding him guilty of viewing photographs of child sexual abuse during a plane journey.

Masanaga Kageyama, technical director of JFA, was detained in France last week during a stopover at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after a crew member on the plane alerted officials after noticing him watching indecent images of children.

Kageyama was on his way to inspect the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The Tribunal judiciaire de Bobigny, in the north of Paris, handed the 58-year-old a suspended prison sentence and a fine of €5,000 (£4,300), along with a 10-year ban on working with minors or returning to France, the Le Parisien newspaper reported.

The JFA on Tuesday terminated his contract with immediate effect in the wake of a guilty verdict issued in relation to misconduct during an overseas business trip, it said.

Calling the incident “entirely unacceptable”, the association said it deeply regrets this situation and offers its sincere apologies for the concern and disruption this matter has caused.

open image in gallery Masanaga Kageyama, technical director for the Japan Football Association (JFA), in Chiba prefecture ( JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images )

"This incident is unacceptable to the football world," JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said

“While efforts have been made in the past, we must take this opportunity to thoroughly review and reinforce the governance and compliance structures within the football community,” he said.

“With renewed determination, we are committed to making significant and lasting improvements. We will also reaffirm our dedication to the core values and mission of the JFA, and ensure that our actions are guided accordingly.”

Prosecutors said: “The facts were discovered by the plane’s flight crew, who raised the alarm after noticing that the convicted man was viewing child pornography images on the plane”.

When confronted, he had claimed he was watching photos that were "art" and AI-generated.

During court proceedings, Kageyama admitted to viewing the images in the business class cabin of an Air France flight, saying he did not realise it was illegal in France and that he was ashamed of the incident.

Kageyama was a former professional footballer who retired in 1996. He later joined the coaching staff of several Japanese football teams and went on to manage clubs in Macau and Singapore.