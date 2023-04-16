Japan’s PM promises utmost security during G7 summit a day after smoke-bomb scare

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida, a day after the smoke-bomb scare, has promised utmost security to the visiting G7 dignitaries.

On Saturday, right before Mr Kishida was to give a speech, a loud explosion rang out at the venue in the city of Wakayama in western Japan. The prime minister, however, was evacuated to a safe place and was unharmed.

On Sunday, the local police also raided the home of the suspect – 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura — as authorities said they believe the object thrown prior to his speech in Wakayama may be a pipe bomb.

Mr Kishida has vowed to tighten the security of the Group of Seven dignitaries visiting his country, beginning with tighter security for climate ministers gathering in Sapporo, it was reported.

“My security has become even heavier this morning. It’s so tight I think it is going to be difficult to go out into the city,” Japan’s environment minister, Akihiro Nishimura, said at the hotel in the northern Japanese city where he was hosting his G7 counterparts.

Heightened security “reflects an increasing challenge of being in politics these days,” Canada’s minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters.

“Unfortunately I think that some of this has to do with the social media and some of the misinformation which spreads online,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old suspect in Saturday’s bomb scare was also carrying a knife as well as a possible second explosive device he dropped at the scene after bystanders and police tackled him, according to Kyodo news agency.

So far, the local police have not been able to find a clear motive for Saturday’s attack on the prime minister.

Mr Kishida was in Wakayama to cheer for his ruling party’s candidate in a local election.

A witness told NHK News that she was among the crowd and saw something come flying from behind. She said there was a sudden loud noise and she fled with her children.

In 2023, Japan assumes the G7 Presidency. In a statement, Mr Kishida earlier said: “Throughout the year, more than 10 Ministerial Meetings will take place in Japan, from Sapporo in the north to Miyazaki in the south, attended by many government officials, the media, and others from around the world.”

The G7 summit will be held from 19 May to 21 May in Hiroshima.