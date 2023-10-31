Suspected shooter holes up in post office after injuring two people in Japan hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people were reportedly injured during a shooting at a hospital in Japan’s Toda on Tuesday afternoon.

Local media said that the suspect was holed up in a post office in the neighbouring city of Warabi where he has taken hostages, according to Reuters.

The suspect was believed to be anywhere between 40 to 50 years of age, the Japan Times reported.

Two people – a doctor in his 40s and a patient in the hospital in his 60s – suffered injuries during the shooting at the Saitama Prefecture. Identities of the victims and the suspect were not immediately made available.

The injuries of the two men were non-threatening, local reports said.

Several reports said that a gunshot was heard from inside the post office too.

After the shooting, Toda Chuo General Hospital authorities said the premises were put on lockdown.

Toda boasts a population of about 140,000.

