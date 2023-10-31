Jump to content

Suspected shooter holes up in post office after injuring two people in Japan hospital

Two people – a doctor in his 40s and a patient in his 60s – suffered injuries during shooting at Saitama Prefecture

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 31 October 2023 09:40
<p>Screengrab: Two people were injured in a shooting at a hospital in Toda, Saitama Prefecture in Japan on 31 October 2023</p>

Screengrab: Two people were injured in a shooting at a hospital in Toda, Saitama Prefecture in Japan on 31 October 2023

(English News / YouTube)

Two people were reportedly injured during a shooting at a hospital in Japan’s Toda on Tuesday afternoon.

Local media said that the suspect was holed up in a post office in the neighbouring city of Warabi where he has taken hostages, according to Reuters.

The suspect was believed to be anywhere between 40 to 50 years of age, the Japan Times reported.

Two people – a doctor in his 40s and a patient in the hospital in his 60s – suffered injuries during the shooting at the Saitama Prefecture. Identities of the victims and the suspect were not immediately made available.

The injuries of the two men were non-threatening, local reports said.

Several reports said that a gunshot was heard from inside the post office too.

After the shooting, Toda Chuo General Hospital authorities said the premises were put on lockdown.

Toda boasts a population of about 140,000.

More follows

