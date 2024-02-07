For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pod of at least 10 killer whales, including 3-4 calves, is reportedly trapped by sea ice off Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, according to reports.

Officials say they were unable to help them unless the ice broke naturally.

Drone footage shared by public broadcaster NHK shows at least 10 orcas trying to gasp for air and struggling in a small gap between ice flows.

Officials from the island’s eastern town of Rausu on the Shiretoko peninsula told the outlet that they were waiting for the ice to break up naturally.

“We have no choice but to wait for the ice to break up and for them to escape that way,” a Rausu official was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The pod was first spotted by a fisherman who called the Rausu Coast Guard Station on Tuesday.

Seiichiro Tsuchiya, a marine life expert with Wildlife Pro LLC who filmed the trapped pod with a drone, was reportedly doing research in the area on the local sea lion population.

“I saw about 13 killer whales with their heads sticking out of a hole in the ice,” he said.

“They seemed to be struggling to breathe, and it looked like they included three or four calves.”

Every winter, the eastern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands, becomes covered with drift ice. However, in recent years, due to climate change, there has been a noticeable reduction in the amount of ice due to the warming of sea temperatures.

Officials noted that this week the movement of ice sheets has been minimal.

This is not the first time a pod of killer whales has been trapped in Rausu. In 2005, nine orcas died after becoming entrapped in the drift ice.