Japan’s last pair of pandas is set to return to China in late January, marking a symbolic end to a chapter of friendship as bilateral ties reach their lowest ebb in years.

Twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, born in the Ueno Zoo in 2021, would be available for public viewing for the last time on 25 January, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The pandas were scheduled for transfer to China in February, but, after the Tokyo government’s attempts to get an extension of their stay failed, were set to leave in January, a little ahead of the deadline, local media reported.

The pandas were born to mother Shin Shin and her mate Ri Ri who lived at the Ueno Zoo from 2011 until September 2024, when they were returned to China due to old age and high blood pressure for specialised treatment.

China routinely sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill, a policy known as “panda diplomacy”. Though sent as gifts, China retains ownership over the pandas and their cubs.

The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot.

After the twins depart, Japan will be left without a panda for the first time since the country formalised diplomatic relations with China in 1972.

Tokyo officials said on Monday there was no agreement to bring more pandas from China.

Staff show an image of the first of two cubs delivered by panda Shin Shin at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on 23 June 2021 ( AFP via Getty )

The pandas are returning to China at a time of strained relations between the Asian neighbours.

Ties cracked after Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi told the parliament that Tokyo could intervene militarily if Beijing attempted to take control of Taiwan.

Her remarks drew a strong response, with Beijing calling on the Japanese leader to walk back her statement.

Ms Takaichi refused, prompting China to suspend imports of Japanese seafood and issue a travel warning for the country.

The departure of pandas from Japan is usually an emotional event as people gather in large numbers to see them off.

Thousands of people gathered to bid a tearful farewell to Shin Shin and Ri Ri last year. Many were seen wearing T-shirts and carrying items decorated by panda motifs while some camped overnight outside the zoo to get a glimpse of the animals.

Xiang Xiang, the older sister of the twin pandas, returned to China in 2023.

A woman in her 70s visiting the zoo on Monday rued that frayed bilateral relations meant the pandas couldn’t stay for longer.

“I think the panda was a symbol of friendship. Under normal circumstances, I would want to see China loan them again but I guess that’s likely difficult given the current situation," said the visitor from Chiba prefecture.

A Tokyo resident said she waited in a queue to see Xiang Xiang when it was born at the zoo in 2017 and lamented that children in Japan wouldn’t get the same opportunity.

France recently secured a loan of a pair of pandas after president Emmanuel Macron visited Beijing in early December.

Last year, Australia received a new pair of pandas after its ties with China improved.