Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has cancelled his high-level diplomatic visit to Central Asia in the wake of the first-ever warnings of a “megaquake” off Japan’s southern coast from scientists.

People have also reportedly been advised to avoid panic buying and hoarding daily necessities and disaster supplies amid the warning.

Shortly after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Japan’s eastern coast of Kyushu island on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” and warned of a possible major earthquake from the underwater Nankai Trough.

Mr Kishida was set to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia from 9 to 12 August for a diplomatic visit but announced that he has cancelled the visit due to the advisory.

“I have decided to stay in the country at least for about a week to make sure that government measures and communication are fully in place,” he said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that the likelihood of a major earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough is higher than usual. The trough, which runs along Japan’s Pacific coast, has been the source of past devastating earthquakes.

People in the quake-hit areas have been advised to exercise high caution for about a week, according to seismologists at the agency. They held an emergency meeting after Thursday’s quake to assess whether it had impacted the nearby trough and to reevaluate the risk of a major earthquake.

At least 16 people were injured on Thursday after the earthquake rocked southwestern Japan, however, no major damages were reported. Authorities also issued tsunami warnings for several areas but lifted them hours later.

At least 707 municipalities have been identified as at risk from a Nankai Trough earthquake by the fire and disaster management agency, and have been asked to review their disaster response measures and evacuation plans.

The advisory has triggered public unease and prompted local government offices, rail operators and other agencies to begin introducing precautionary measures, affecting holiday travellers during the summer “Obon” holiday week. Rail companies serving the Wakayama prefecture said their trains will operate at slightly reduced speeds as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, signages have been pasted in supermarkets apologising to customers over shortages of certain products due to “quake-related media reports”.

“Potential sales restrictions are on the way,” a sign at a Tokyo supermarket said, adding bottled water was already being rationed due to “unstable” procurement.

Some municipalities have also closed parks or cancelled events for the coming week, although officials and experts stressed that there was no need to shut down any normal activity. They said the advisory was aimed only at raising awareness of an increased probability over the long term, and that it was not for any specific timeframe or location.