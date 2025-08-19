Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese convenience store chain has suspended sales of all deli items at about 1,600 stores after discovering expiry dates were falsified on in-house prepared foods.

Workers at 23 Ministop stores in seven prefectures either delayed labelling by up to two hours or replaced stickers with false dates.

Sales of onigiri (rice balls) and bento boxes were already halted on 9 August. However, after similar issues were uncovered in other deli products, the company suspended all in-store cooked items on Monday.

Ministop, a subsidiary of retail giant Aeon Co., has been part of Japan’s convenience store culture since its founding in 1980,Tokyo Weekender reported.

Although it is smaller than leading chains such as 7-Eleven and FamilyMart, Ministop is well known for its in-store kitchens that prepare rice balls, bentos, and snacks on demand, setting it apart from competitors that mostly rely on factory-produced meals.

“We sincerely apologise to customers who purchased handmade onigiri (rice balls) and bento (lunch boxes), as well as other concerned parties, for the significant inconvenience caused,” Ministop said in a statement.

File. A staff member making rice balls, known as ‘onigiri’, at a restaurant in the Otsuka area of Tokyo, Japan ( AFP/Getty )

The company revealed that some staff members manipulated expiry dates by holding off on labelling freshly prepared foods for up to two hours, while others went as far as swapping stickers with entirely false dates.

Ministop operates 1,818 outlets nationwide and is counted among the top five convenience store chains in Japan, along with 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Lawson and Daily Yamazaki.

So far, the irregularities have been traced to 23 outlets across seven prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka.

Reaction online has been sharp, with many users expressing shock and disappointment. One user on X wrote: “I can’t believe the company was relabeling expiry dates. Not just in-store-prepared items but even side dishes, that’s a bit too scary…!”

The company said that no health problems have been reported to date as a result of the relabelling scandal.