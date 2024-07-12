Japan removes navy chief as sweeping misconduct investigation roils military

Support truly

Japan has sacked its navy chief and ordered a mass disciplinary action against over 200 military officials who mishandled classified materials and have been charged with misconduct, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Members of the defence ministry and the Self Defence Forces have been accused of violating the sensitive information protection law, falsely claiming allowances for special assignments and wrongfully taking free meals at base cafeterias. The ministerial staff has also been accused of abuse of power.

At least 218 people have been disciplined, with 11 senior officials dismissed, two demoted, 14 forced to take pay cuts, and dozens suspended.

The defence minister has admitted to lack of discipline and issued an apology. The problems are “significantly damaging to the public trust” for the ministry and the military, Minoru Kihara said.

Admiral Ryo Sakai, head of the Maritime Self Defence Force, has been asked to resign and will be replaced on 19 July by Akira Saito, commander-in-chief of the Self Defense Fleet.

An investigation conducted by the defence ministry found that classified information was mishandled on 38 destroyers and submarines, Mr Kihara said, but no sensitive information was leaked outside or caused harm.

People without appropriate clearances were routinely assigned to duties that involved sensitive information.

Mr Kihara said he is giving up a month’s salary but that his responsibility is to stay on and continue to reform the organisation instead of stepping down.

“It is my responsibility to do everything to rebuild the defence ministry and the Self Defense Force under my leadership as quickly as possible and regain the public trust,” he said.

He has pledged to quickly and thoroughly carry out preventive measures “so that we will not breach trust with other countries”.

The scandal has erupted at a time when Japan is seeking to establish itself as a trusted military ally of the Western nations, especially the US. Tokyo has accelerated its military cooperation with the United States, Australia, UK and other western countries in recent years.