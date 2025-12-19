Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan has reiterated its long-standing commitment to never possessing nuclear weapons, following reports that a senior security official had suggested the country should acquire them for deterrence.

Local media, including public broadcaster NHK, reported that an unnamed official from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s office advocated for nuclear armament due to a deteriorating security landscape.

The official reportedly acknowledged the significant political hurdles such a move would entail.

In response, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed in Tokyo that Japan’s nuclear policy remains unchanged.

However, he declined to comment on the official’s remarks or whether the individual would retain their government position.

A Reuters investigation published in August revealed a growing political and public appetite in Japan to reconsider its three non-nuclear principles, which prohibit the possession, development, or allowance of nuclear weapons.

open image in gallery At a regular press briefing in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan's nuclear policy had not changed, but declined to comment on the remarks or to say whether the person would remain in government ( AP )

This shift is partly driven by concerns over the reliability of US security guarantees under President Donald Trump, alongside escalating threats from nuclear-armed China, Russia, and North Korea.

Japan currently hosts the largest overseas concentration of US military forces and has maintained a security alliance with Washington for decades.

Some lawmakers within Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have said the United States should be allowed to bring nuclear weapons into Japan on submarines or other platforms to reinforce deterrence.

Takaichi last month stirred debate on her own stance by declining to say whether there would be any changes to the three principles when her administration formulates a new defence strategy next year.

"Putting these trial balloons out creates an opportunity to start to build consensus around the direction to move on changes in security policy," said Stephen Nagy, professor at the department of politics and international studies at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

open image in gallery Discussions about acquiring or hosting nuclear weapons are highly sensitive in the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, and risk unsettling neighbouring countries, including China

Beijing's assertiveness and growing missile cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang are "creating the momentum to really change Japan's thinking about security," he added.

Discussions about acquiring or hosting nuclear weapons are highly sensitive in the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, and risk unsettling neighbouring countries, including China.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing worsened last month after Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan that also threatened Japan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" and trigger a military response.