Japan Post says it will no longer force delivery staff to ride bicycles as ‘punishment’
Internal memo later acknowledges such a practice could be perceived as punitive or harassing
A Japanese postal giant has abolished a controversial practice that required delivery workers involved in minor accidents to complete their rounds on bicycles, even during extreme weather, after facing public backlash.
The decision comes after an internal probe by Japan Post, whose shareholders include the Japanese government, concluded that the measure “could be perceived” as punitive or be categorised as workplace “harassment”.
Last week, it was reported that a Tokyo postal worker had been ordered to switch from his motorcycle to a bicycle in late August after accidentally damaging a parked vehicle.
The worker, who used an electric bike to carry his usual load of dozens of kilograms, said the ordeal was “physically and mentally painful”, according to NHK Japan.
“It was physically and mentally painful. And my boss gave no clear reason for the order.”
Japan Post defended the order at the time, saying that it was intended as training to prevent future mistakes, not as punishment, but admitted the duration was excessive and the purpose was not clearly explained.
For eight days, five of them under temperatures exceeding 35C, the unidentified postal worker completed his deliveries drenched in sweat and exhaustion in early September. He said his body ached the next morning.
After the backlash, an internal memo acknowledged: “No operational reason can be found for this practice, which could be perceived as a punitive or harassing act.”
The outlet found similar “punitive bicycle” orders had been issued in other branches, and employees had raised concerns for years. Other mail carriers and Japan Post labour unions told the outlet that similar orders have been issued at other branches.
They referred to it as a “punitive bicycle”, and some employees had demanded that the practice be abolished.
In fact, a suggestion box entry from three years ago requested that the practice be scrapped. Despite this, the company only acted after the Tokyo case became public. Several online social media users targeted Japan Post for its unfair practices.
One wrote: “Delivery zones are set on the assumption that deliveries will be made by motorcycle, making it impossible to achieve on a bicycle. This is clearly harassment, not guidance.”
A Japan Post official told the South China Morning Post: “We recognise that situations can arise where the employee involved in the accident does not fully understand or receive adequate explanation regarding the purpose and objectives of the training.”
Experts note that this incident is emblematic of a broader issue within Japanese workplaces, where discipline can blur into coercion.
Kaneko Masaomi of the Workplace Harassment Research Institute said cases like this reflect a deeper pattern in Japan’s professional culture, where punishment is often disguised as motivation.
“Japanese workplaces have traditionally emphasised perseverance and motivation,” Mr Masaomi told NHK Japan. “It’s essential for companies to understand that fostering a long-term employee-friendly work environment contributes directly to better performances.”
