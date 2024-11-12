Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shigeru Ishiba, president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was seen dozing off in parliament on Monday where he was reelected as the prime minister.

Video footage showed Mr Shigeru briefly closing his eyes during a plenary session of the House of Representatives as the votes were being counted, leading to social media comments criticising his apparent drowsiness.

Late on Monday, the government’s top spokesman addressed a news conference to respond to questions about the prime minister’s health.

“The prime minister has been extremely busy working until late into the night, and I understand that he had a cold today and was taking cold medicine,” Yoshimasa Hayashi, the chief cabinet secretary, said. He said that besides the cold “there are no problems with his health”.

Some lawmakers, including a member of the opposition, criticised Mr Shigeru’s behaviour, suggesting it showed a lack of urgency. “If he was really asleep, that shows his marked lack of tension,” the unidentified lawmaker was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

In the viral video, Mr Hayashi was seen looking at the prime minister with concern during the session on Monday.

In a closely watched parliamentary vote on Monday, Mr Shigeru was confirmed as prime minister, successfully clearing one of the initial challenges for his new administration. This comes after his LDP and its coalition partner Komeito failed to secure a majority in the recent Lower House election.

However, the video of him with his head down and eyes closed quickly overshadowed news of his confirmation, The Japan Times reported, as the clip went viral on the X, attracting numerous critical comments under the hashtag “#Ishibashushonoinemuri” or “#PMIshibaSnoozing”.

Nobuyuki Baba, leader of the Japan Innovation Party (or Nippon Ishin no Kai) said that while he believed Mr Shigeru was undoubtedly tired, his actions were “inappropriate” for the occasion.

“We were holding an election to decide the head of one of the three branches of government, so I think it would be inappropriate for one to take a rest during such an election,” he said.