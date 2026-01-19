Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japanese PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament and call snap election

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi has announced her decision to dissolve parliament on 23 January and call snap election.

Ms Takaichi, who was elected as Japan’s first woman prime minister just three months ago, announced her plan to dissolve the House of Representatives in a power move widely seen as her bid to capitalise on her strong rating to boost her party’s seat tally.

More follows.

