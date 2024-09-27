Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Japan’s former defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) presidential election at his fifth and final attempt, defeating economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff vote.

He is set to become the country’s next prime minister, with Fumio Kishida handing over the reins after almost exactly three years in power.

“We must believe in the people, speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and work together to make Japan a safe and secure country where everyone can live with a smile once again,” Mr Ishiba told lawmakers after the result on Friday.

The rush to find a successor for Mr Kishida began in August when he declared his intention to resign amid a series of scandals that drove the LDP’s ratings to historic lows.

Mr Ishiba secured 215 votes – 189 from LDP lawmakers and 26 from local chapters – compared to 194 votes for Ms Takaichi, who would have become the first female prime minister in Japanese history if she had won.

Mr Ishiba, 67, has also previously served as the party’s secretary-general. He will be formally confirmed as prime minister next week following a parliamentary vote.

Shigeru Ishiba acknowledges after he was elected as new head of Japan’s ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership election, on 27 September 2024 in Tokyo, Japan ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

“We must believe in the people and speak the truth with courage and sincerity,” Mr Ishiba said.

The 67-year-old, unaffiliated with any party faction, previously ran for LDP president four times without success – in 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2020.

The Asahi Shimbun noted that Mr Ishiba faces the urgent task of revitalising the LDP’s image, which has suffered due to a political funding scandal linked to party factions. The country is due to go to the polls by the end of October 2025, although there has been speculation that a new LDP leader could call a snap election sooner.

In his victory speech, Mr Ishiba commended Mr Kishida for making “a decision to regain the trust of the people so that the LDP can be reborn”.

“We must respond to his decision as one,” he said.

During his campaign, Mr Ishiba proposed forming an “Asian Nato”, a controversial idea that could provoke Beijing and was described as premature by a senior US official.

Mr Kishida and his cabinet ministers will resign on Tuesday to make way for Mr Ishiba.

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, congratulated Mr Ishiba in a post on X and said he looked forward to working with him to strengthen the US-Japan alliance.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed hope that Japan would adopt an “objective and correct” understanding of its neighbour under the LDP’s new leadership. Relations between Japan and China under Mr Kishida have worsened as his government has taken a much stronger pro–US stance.

South Korea’s foreign ministry also said it was looking forward to working with Mr Ishiba and his cabinet ministers. “South Korea and Japan are the closest neighbours and partners that share the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law and pursue common interests in security, economy and global agenda,” the ministry said.

“This government looks forward to our two countries working together proactively for improving future oriented ties.”

Additional reporting by agencies