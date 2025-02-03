Families near Japan sinkhole asked to evacuate as truck driver remains trapped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five families living in the vicinity of a sinkhole in Japan have been told to evacuate as the crater continued to expand, days after swallowing a truck along with its driver.

The sinkhole in Yashio city swallowed the two-tonne dump truck and its 74-year-old driver on Tuesday and has since widened to the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

The search for the driver, who has not been named, was suspended late last week as the ground around the sinkhole became unstable. Rescuers are now seeking to reach him through a 30m slope built to send down heavy equipment.

On Sunday, five households near the sinkhole in Saitama Prefecture were asked to evacuate and take shelter by local government officials, The Japan Times reported. More than a hundred residents living within a 50m radius of the hole had already been moved out last week.

open image in gallery Sinkhole has continued to widen ( Reuters )

Saitama regional governor Motohiro Ono said on Saturday that rescue workers had completed the construction of a slope to reach the driver. They would use the 30m slope to send down heavy equipment into the hole and reach the driver, he said.

“We’re going to clear the debris and rescue the driver as soon as possible,” Mr Ono said.

Rescue workers initially heard the driver responding to their calls, but soon lost contact.

The efforts to rescue the man had to be suspended as further cave-ins at the sinkhole made the area highly unstable.

open image in gallery Rescue work continues to save a truck driver whose vehicle was swallowed by a sinkhole in the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, Japan ( JIJI Press/AFP via Getty )

The initial collapse occurred at around 9.50am local time on 28 January, creating a chasm 5m wide and 10m deep, according to The Japan Times. Another sinkhole appeared in Yashio on Thursday after wastewater from a ruptured sewage pipe flooded the first one. This sparked further collapses, taking down a utility pole and a restaurant signboard.

The original sinkhole was likely caused by a burst sewer pipe under the road.

It was reported last week that authorities had asked around 1.2 million people across 12 cities and towns in the eastern part of Saitama prefecture to limit showers and laundry use in an effort to ease pressure on the sewer system.