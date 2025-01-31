Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Efforts to rescue a 74-year-old truck driver from a sinkhole in the Japanese city of Yashio were suspended again on Thursday after cave-ins made the area unstable.

The sinkhole, which opened on 28 January in Saitama prefecture, swallowed the 1,800kg vehicle, trapping the truck driver. Rescuers initially heard the driver responding, but lost contact soon after.

On Thursday, authorities said further cave-ins at the sinkhole had made the area highly unstable. The Straits Times reported that efforts to retrieve the driver were suspended soon after.

The initial collapse occurred at 9.50am local time on 28 January, creating a chasm 5m wide and 10m deep, according to The Japan Times. Another sinkhole appeared in Yashio on Thursday after wastewater from a ruptured sewage pipe flooded the first one. This sparked further collapses, taking down a utility pole and a restaurant signboard.

The original sinkhole was likely caused by a burst sewer pipe under the road.

The two sinkholes eventually merged, creating a crater 20m wide and complicating the rescue operation.

The expanded sinkhole also contains a gas pipeline, raising concerns about a potential leak and forcing the evacuation of nearly 200 households in the area.

open image in gallery Rescue work continues to save a driver after his truck was swallowed by a sinkhole in the city of Yashio on 29 January 2025 ( JIJI Press/AFP via Getty )

It was reported on Thursday that authorities had asked 1.2 million people across 12 cities and towns in the eastern part of Saitama prefecture to limit showers and laundry use in an effort to ease pressure on the sewer system.

“Putting our first priority on saving the person’s life, we are asking residents to refrain from non-essential use of water such as taking a bath or doing laundry,” a Saitama prefecture official told AFP on Thursday. “Using toilets is difficult to refrain from, but we are asking to use less water as much as possible.”