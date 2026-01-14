Japan and South Korea leaders break into K-pop drumming after historic summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese and South Korean leaders have pledged to deepen cooperation between their nations, sealing their commitment with an unexpected K-pop drumming session that delighted onlookers.

The unique cultural exchange saw Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung perform together following Tuesday's summit in Nara, Ms Takaichi’s hometown.

Donning personalised athletic jackets, the two leaders sat side-by-side, drumming along to popular K-pop tracks, including BTS’s "Dynamite" and KPop Demon Hunters’ "Golden".

A short video of the performance was later shared by Ms Takaichi’s office on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung react as they play drums together after their talks in Nara ( Prime Minister's Office of Japan )

The impromptu jam session was orchestrated by Ms Takaichi, a known heavy metal enthusiast and keen drummer during her college years. President Lee expressed his gratitude for her hospitality, revealing that playing the drums had been a long-held dream.

He drew a parallel between their gradually aligning rhythms and his hope for South Korea and Japan to deepen their cooperation step-by-step.

In the video, Ms Takaichi praised President Lee as a quick study, noting he mastered the drums in mere minutes.

She affirmed the commitment to ongoing dialogue, stating: "In order to develop Japan-South Korea relations in a forward-looking way and stably, we will continue our close communication between the two governments including by proactively carrying out our ‘shuttle diplomacy.’"

KPop Demon Hunters, which Netflix has said is its most-watched film of all time, has amassed more than 541 million hours viewed worldwide. It was the highest charting soundtrack of 2025 with eight of its songs landing on the Billboard Hot 100. It also made a splash in theatres in August where it was estimated to have made around $18 million (which would have topped the charts if Netflix released theatrical earnings) and got a subsequent release over Halloween weekend.

On Sunday, the film won a Golden Globe for best animated feature, while ‘Golden’ was named best original song.

open image in gallery Ejae accepts the Golden Globe for Best Original Song ( CBS )

In a tearful speech, singer-songwriter Ejae recalled her "tireless" pursuit to become a K-pop idol only to be rejected.

She dedicated the award to "people who have [had] their doors closed at them". Quoting the song, she added: "It's never too late to shine like you were born to be.”

"I'm so part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys and everyone all get through their hardship to accept themselves," she said.