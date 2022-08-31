Japan issues alert for ‘violent’ typhoon Hinnamnor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Japan’s southern islands are bracing for a super-typhoon, which has already been deemed this year’s strongest one globally and forced authorities to issue an alert to warn residents to evacuate to safer places before it becomes even more dangerous.

On Wednesday, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon was moving at the speed of 198km per hour (kph) and had gusts of 270kph.

Typhoon Hinnamnor has been classified as “violent,” and is expected to threaten the islands from Wednesday evening through Friday.

The agency says the storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 955 hectopascals.

Meanwhile, Japan Meteorological Agency officials have said that Hinnamnor has been classified as the strongest storm of 2022 based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded at this point.

It was also reported that the Hong Kong Observatory said at 10 in the morning today that the typhoon was centred about 230 kilometres east of Japan’s Okinawa and is forecast to move west-southwest at about 22 kilometres per hour toward the Ryukyu Islands.

The weather agency warned on Wednesday that because of the typhoon, some houses will “collapse.” It was reported that the super strong winds could destroy houses on Okinawa’s Daitojima islands.

The Philippines is also bracing to face Hinnamnor as it is headed towards the islands off the coast of Japan before turning its attention to the Philippines.

A category 5 super typhoon packs gusts that may reach 320kph.

It was reported that the super typhoon is expected to sustain its strength as it advances west and reaches landfall in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday evening.

The tropical cyclone will be given the domestic name “Gardo” after it has entered the PAR.

In Japan, in the next 24 hours through Thursday morning, up to 300mm of rainfall is expected. Officials have warned of strong winds and high waves as well.