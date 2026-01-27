Japan could not ignore a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, says prime minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo would not shy away from a conflict with China over Taiwan, outlining how the country could respond to such a crisis.

Ms Takaichi appeared to walk back her earlier remarks that Japan could respond militarily if China moved to take the island by force, but maintained that Tokyo would act within the limits of its legal framework.

On a nationally broadcast TV programme on Monday, the prime minister said a military crisis in Taiwan could instigate Japan and the US to take joint action to rescue their own citizens.

Ties between Japan and China sank to the worst level in years after Ms Takaichi, just a month after taking office last year, triggered a diplomatic row by claiming that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response. Beijing responded with export curbs, flight cancellations and vitriolic commentaries, repeatedly demanding a retraction.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and does not rule out the use of force to reunify it with the mainland. Beijing objects to the involvement of third countries in Taiwan, notably the US, which is the main supplier of weapons to the island.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that this is not about Japan going out and taking military action if China and the United States come into conflict," Ms Takaichi said, referring to the comments she made in the parliament in November.

"If something serious happens there, we would have to go to rescue the Japanese and American citizens in Taiwan. In that situation, there may be cases where we take joint action.”

“And if the US forces, acting jointly with us, come under attack and Japan does nothing and simply runs away, the Japan-US alliance would collapse,” she added.

"So we would respond strictly within the limits of the law within the limits of the laws as they currently exist while making a comprehensive judgment based on what is happening on the ground.”

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Tokyo on 27 January 2026 ( Getty )

With an eye on the upcoming snap election, Ms Takaichi stopped short of retracting her remarks from November, saying her stance was consistent with Japan's long-standing policy. She also said that China's characterisation of her remarks was inconsistent with the facts.

Japan's pacifist constitution prohibits direct military action but allows it to defend itself as well as the US or another friendly country in the event of an attack that Tokyo deems a "threat to its survival".

China on Monday yet again urged Japan to correct the "erroneous remarks" made by Ms Takaichi in November as the foreign ministry issued fresh travel warnings.

Beijing urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan for the Lunar New Year holidays, citing public security threats.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, claimed that the Japanese prime minister's "erroneous remarks" constituted interference in China's internal affairs. Her statement, Mr Fu claimed, was a "betrayal of the international obligations that Japan must fulfill as a defeated country".

The Chinese foreign ministry warned its nationals to avoid travelling to Japan and advised those already there “to stay alert to crime and disaster warnings".

"In recent weeks, public security in Japan has deteriorated, with crimes targeting Chinese nationals on the rise and a series of earthquakes causing injuries," the ministry said.