Japan breaks annual visitor record with 33.4 million in just 11 months

Japan set a new record for visitor arrivals this year, receiving 33.38 million foreigners between January and November 2024 and surpassing the previous high of 31.88 million from 2019.

Government data released on Wednesday showed that Japan set the new record with a month to spare, driven by a weaker local currency and more frequent flights.

“If things go well, 2024 total will surpass 35 million,” national tourism agency commissioner Naoya Haraikawa said.

There was a significant increase in visitors from the US and Europe as well as South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The Japan National Tourism Organisation revealed that 3.19 million foreign visitors arrived for business and leisure in November alone. The number was slightly lower than October’s 3.31 million, which was the highest for any month.

But year-on-year November still recorded an increase of 30.6 per cent in visitors and marked the second consecutive month with over 3 million arrivals.

The surge has been attributed in major part to a weaker yen which has made Japan more attractive to international tourists.

The soaring numbers, however, have sparked concerns about “overtourism” at popular destinations, leading to challenges in managing visitor flow and preserving local environments.

Japan, in fact, imposed new rules for climbing the iconic Mount Fuji to curb overtourism and ensure safety. From 1 July to 10 September, mountaineers were required to reserve spots online or in person and pay an increased fee of 2,000 yen (£10) per person. The number of climbers was also restricted to 4,000 per day.

In a similar measure to protect the endangered Iriomote cat, the Iriomote island administration capped visitor numbers at 1,200 per day from April 2023. The measure was also meant to curb overtourism and safeguard the local ecosystems and populations.

A recent survey found that over 30 per cent of foreign visitors faced overtourism issues in 2024, with congestion at tourist sites being the most common problem, Kyodo News reported. So much so that 60 per cent of the respondents said they would accept higher charges to ease congestion and protect resources.