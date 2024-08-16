Support truly

Thousands of people in Japan have been ordered to evacuate and hundreds of flights and trains have been cancelled as typhoon Ampil bears down on Tokyo.

The widespread disruptions come as Japan is celebrating the Obon holiday week when millions of people return to their hometowns.

Ampil, which is expected to reach waters near Tokyo by Friday evening, is the seventh typhoon of 2024 to hit Japan. It is packing sustained winds of 162kph and moving north at 15kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Although Ampil is not expected to make landfall and may weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday, authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings in anticipation of dangerous conditions.

The typhoon is expected to pass close to the Tokyo region, home to almost 40 million people, on Friday and move towards the Pacific coast.

Typhoon Ampil headed toward Tokyo ( Japan Meteorological Agency )

Thousands evacuate amid windy conditions

In Fukushima prefecture, more than 320,000 residents of Iwaki city were ordered to evacuate to 30 designated shelters such as school gymnasiums and community centers.

Similar evacuation warnings were issued for at-risk areas in the cities of Asahi and Mobarashi in Chiba prefecture, located east of Tokyo.

As Friday progressed, Tokyo experienced drizzly and windy conditions, although the city’s streets were relatively quiet due to the Obon summer holiday period and the stormy weather. Despite the typhoon, stores in the capital remained open, though officials have urged residents to avoid rivers, beaches, and other potentially hazardous areas.

Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the Japan Meteorological Agency, warned of “extremely fierce winds and extremely fierce seas” as Ampil continued its path northward.

On the island of Hachijojima, south of Tokyo, residents were seen boarding up windows as the typhoon passed the Hachijo island group by midday Friday.

Thousands stranded as typhoon bings travel disruptions

Japan Airlines has cancelled 191 domestic and 26 international flights, some of which were scheduled to arrive or depart from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Friday.

All Nippon Airways announced the cancellation of 280 domestic flights on Friday, which it said would affect about 60,400 passengers scheduled to fly to regions such as Osaka, Fukuoka and Okinawa.

Approximately 90,000 travelers were affected by the cancellations, according to Japanese media reports.

Central Japan Railway cancelled all Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Japan's industrial heartland of Nagoya on Friday.

Rail services on the Tohoku, Yamagata and Joetsu Shinkansen lines were operated on a reduced service from 11am on Friday.

Tokyo Disneyland, which typically remains open until 9pm local time, closed early at 3pm.

Yamato Transport, responsible for delivering packages for Amazon and other online retailers in Japan, suspended all deliveries in Tokyo and nearby regions for Friday and Saturday.

The weather agency warned residents in eastern regions to be highly vigilant against storms, high waves, heavy rains and possible landslides.

"We urge the public to stay informed about evacuation advisories and take early steps to seek safety," disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said at a regular briefing.

In a rare advisory, Japan’s Coast Guard asked large vessels to evacuate Tokyo Bay and to avoid venturing out into the sea.

Japan is bracing for Ampil’s arrival less than a week after Storm Maria lashed the country with intense rainfall, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Footage from NHK public television shows muddy waters flooding rivers in towns like Iwaizumi, where a 2016 typhoon claimed nine lives.