Japan Typhoon Shanshan – live: Four dead as 5 million people ordered to evacuate
Dozens of people were injured as fierce winds damaged houses and overturned cars
Louise Thomas
Editor
At least four people have been killed, nearly 100 injured and five million asked to evacuate in southwestern Japan as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall, bringing strong winds, torrential rains, and landslides.
Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon made landfall on the southwestern island of Kyushu, with gusts of up to 123 mph, Japan’s meterological agency said.
Despite being downgraded to a severe tropical storm, it is moving northwards as slowly as 8mph, heightening the risk of flooding and landslides.
Some areas have already seen more than 700mm of rain, close to the amount London experiences in an entire year, with fierce winds damaging houses, overturning cars and uprooting trees, while leaving 250,000 people without power.
Three people were killed when a landslide buried a house in the central Aichi prefecture, while an 80-year-old man died when a roof collapsed some 150 miles west in Tokushima, according to NHK, which reported at least 94 injuries.
After striking Kyushu, the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, forecasters said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.
In pictures: Storm floods streets and raises rivers in Kyushu
With the storm moving at bicycle speed across Japan, officials fear the intensified local rainfall could cause heavy flooding and landslides. Here are some images from the island of Kyushu:
110mm of rain fell in an hour in location of fatal roof collapse
There was 110mm of rain in the space of an hour near Kamiita-cho, where an 80-year-old man was killed when a roof collapsed on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
For context, London experiences an average of just 69mm of rain across the whole month of January, according to the Met Office.
Man in his 60s missing after falling from boat, reports say
A man in his 60s is missing after falling into the sea from a small boat in Kagoshima City, according to reports.
A body was found nearby on Thursday afternoon by the coast guard and they are investigating whether there is any connection, NHK reported.
Storm claims fourth life as roof collapses
An 80-year-old man is reported to be the fourth person to have died in the storm.
The man was trapped in Tokushima prefecture after the roof of a house collapsed, according to national broadcaster NHK.
He was rescued nearly an hour later but died in hospital, NHK reports.
Three others were killed in a landslide which buried a house in the central Aichi prefecture, around 150 miles east of Tokushima.
At least 94 people have been injured in the storm as it triggers flooding, fierce winds and landslides, NNK reports.
Images show destruction caused by fierce winds in Miyazaki
Here are some images of the destruction wrought by fierce winds in Miyazaki, southern Kyushu, as the typhoon made landfall.
In one, what appears to be a mangled metal roof can be seen wrapped around power lines and trees.
Other images show the wall of a house which has been destroyed, while in another roof tiles and other debris are scattered across the street.
'Never experienced such a strong wind'
Funeral parlour employee Tomoki Maeda was in a hearse when the typhoon struck in Miyazaki city in southern Kyushu, shattering windows and tearing down walls of some buildings.
"I've never experienced such a strong wind or tornado in my 31 years of life," Maeda told Reuters.
Factories shut down in Japan
Carmaker Toyota suspended operations in all of its domestic plants ahead of the storm, while Nissan, Honda and chipmakers Renesas and Tokyo Electron also temporarily halted production at some factories as Typhoon Shanshan lashed the country.
Recap: Storm Shanshan wreaks havoc across Japan
Here’s everything that has happened so far:
Fatalities and injuries: At least three people died, and 50 were injured after Storm Shanshan hit southern Japan on Thursday.
Evacuations and power outages: Millions were ordered to evacuate, with nearly 250,000 households losing power, mainly in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Impact: Shanshan made landfall as a typhoon with winds up to 200 km/h before weakening to a tropical storm. It caused significant damage, including toppling trees, flooding rivers, and shattering windows.
Rainfall and flood risk: Miyazaki Prefecture experienced nearly two feet of rain, surpassing its monthly average. Additional heavy rainfall and potential floods are expected in Kyushu and Yamaguchi.
Train cancelled for Friday
Several train operators are announcing cancellations on Friday as heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Shanshan continue to lash Japan’s southern regions.
JR Tokai suspended Tokaido Shinkansen services between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka on Thursday, according to Japan Times.
Trains were either stopped at the next station or returned to their starting point.
On Friday, the line between Mishima and Nagoya will also be suspended, with reduced services on other sections. JR Tokai warned that plans could change if weather conditions worsen.
