Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Huge wildfire tearing through southern Japan forces evacuations of more than 170 homes

Blaze spread from near a fishing port in Oita to a forest, and is being fanned by strong winds

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 November 2025 02:56 GMT
Flames rise from the site of a fire in Oita, southern Japan Tuesday, 18 November 2025
Flames rise from the site of a fire in Oita, southern Japan Tuesday, 18 November 2025 (Kyodo News via AP)

Firefighters were battling an out-of-control fire on Wednesday morning that burned through a neighbourhood in southwestern Japan and forced more than 170 people to evacuate.

At least 170 homes have been damaged and a man in his 70s was unaccounted for, Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The fire started during strong winds on Tuesday evening near a fishing port in the city of Oita and spread to a forest. Oita is on the southern island of Kyushu.

One resident told Kyodo News Agency she quickly fled without many of her belongings because the fire “spread in the blink of an eye”.

More follows

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in