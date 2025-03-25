Hundreds evacuate in Japan after new wildfires break out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least two people were injured and thousands were asked to evacuate as several wildfires burned across western Japan.

Firefighters continued to fight flames on Tuesday after fires started in the western towns of Okayama, Imabari and Aso on Sunday.

The fires, which quickly burned hundreds of hectares, erupted just days after massive wildfires in northern Japan burnt almost 3,000 hectares, nearly a tenth of the land in the area.

Six homes were damaged in the city of Okayama, where the fire burned over 250 hectares of land, Mainichi newspaper reported.

By Tuesday, however, the Okayama fire had subsided and evacuation orders had been lifted.

A smaller fire detected in the mountainous village of Aso in Kumamoto prefecture on the southern main island of Kyushu was extinguished early on Monday.

However, another wildfire in Imabari in Ehime prefecture continued to burn and was estimated to have destroyed at least 214 hectares of land, according to national broadcaster NHK.

On the main island of Shikoku, the fire left a firefighter injured.

At least 14 helicopters were reportedly deployed to spray water over the blazes and provide disaster relief to victims in Okayama and Ehime.

Evacuation orders remained in place for 553 people across 1,079 households in Imabari while 792 people across 1,506 households were under the same order in the neighbouring city of Saijo, according to Japan Times.

Local governments at one point ordered more than 3,000 residents to evacuate.

Experts blamed dry weather and dried fallen leaves on the forest floor as likely causes of the wildfires in Okayama and Imabari.

Some reports also blamed residents burning trash.

A wildfire also broke out in South Korea on Friday, burning through about 15,000 hectares. At least four people were reported to have died and 3,300 were displaced from their homes, state news agency Yonhap reported.