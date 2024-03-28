For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Japanese rollercoaster which set the record for being the world’s fastest has been permanently shut down after a series of injuries.

The Do-Dodonpa ride was launched by the Fuji-Q Highland theme park in the Yamanashi prefecture in 2017 and quickly became popular for being the world’s fastest at 180kph launch speed.

It gave its riders the chance to experience a G-force of about 3.75 – almost as intense as what fighter pilots have to endure.

The rollercoaster, however, gained notoriety for several bone-breaking injuries suffered by thrill-seekers who visited the park.

At least five people suffered severe bone injuries while taking a ride between 2020-2021. Most of these injuries were a result of neck or spine compression fractures suffered due to high pressure.

The ride was suspended in August 2021 following complaints. The operator of the park had been looking for solutions to Do-Dodonpa’s problems.

But now the rollercoaster has been completely shut down, the theme park confirmed in a statement on 13 March, saying that safety concerns outweighed calls for the resumption of the ride.

“After extended discussions with the manufacturer, we have arrived at the conclusion that it would be difficult to ensure safe operation that completely eliminates the risk of rider injury,” said Fuji-Q Highland in a statement.

“In order to fulfil our societal obligation as a theme park and make safety our top priority, we have made the decision to permanently cease operation of Do-Dodonpa.”

The park apologised for disappointing those hoping to get on the ride and said it is not entirely done with rollercoasters yet, with several other gigantic rides still standing at the park for thrill seekers.