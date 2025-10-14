Beloved Japanese cat Chocolat retires after four years as train ‘stationmaster’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chocolat, the beloved feline who served as “stationmaster” at a train station in Japan, was honoured with a ceremony on retirement after four years of service.

Fans gathered on 14 September to celebrate the cat who had become a cherished fixture of the JR Uzen-Komatsu Station at Kawanishi in Yamagata prefecture.

Chocolat’s journey began in May 2019 when he was discovered in the station’s parking lot.

Rescued by the nonprofit organisation that oversees the station, the mixed-breed cat quickly won hearts with his gentle and charming demeanour.

By October of the same year, he officially assumed the role of “stationmaster”, delighting commuters and visitors alike with his calm and endearing presence. Chocolat’s role was largely ceremonial, serving as a charming face for the JR Uzen-Komatsu station at Kawanishi and helping promote the railway to visitors. In several videos online, his photos can be seen at several places in the station with messages for commuters.

After nearly four years of service, Chocolat retired at the end of July, as advancing age made it difficult for him to continue his “duties”, Japan News reported.

During the retirement ceremony, Kazuo Emoto, chairman of the nonprofit, presented Chocolat with a letter of appreciation and a commemorative gift of cat food.

Attendees captured countless photographs and expressed their gratitude for the joy he brought to the community.

One fan, a 42-year-old company employee from Kawamata in Fukushima prefecture, who had visited Chocolat multiple times a year, shared: “At first he seemed wary of his surroundings, but gradually he became comfortable, and it was so adorable. I hope he rests well.”

Before Chocolat, there was Tama, who was the feline stationmaster at Kishi Station in Wakayama Prefecture. In 2015, Tama passed away at 16 from heart failure. She rose to international fame for her role in revitalising the local railway, attracting thousands of tourists and generating an estimated 1.1bn Japanese Yen for the area, according to the BBC.

A lavish Shinto-style funeral was organised for her and was attended by company officials and fans who left flowers, tuna, and other gifts.

It was Tama’s success that inspired the continued use of feline “staff” at the station, and her successor, Nitama, took over as apprentice stationmaster at the time.