Kane Tanaka: World’s oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
Tanaka became certified by the Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019
Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman certified as the oldest person in the world, has died at the age of 119.
Local officials said Tanaka died of old age in hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on Tuesday last week.
Born on 2 January 1903, Tanaka was confirmed by the Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019.
She was living at a nursing home and was in relatively good health until recently. She reportedly enjoyed playing board games, solving maths problems, soda and chocolate.
There had been plans for Tanaka to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in a wheelchair, but she was deterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japan Times reported.
