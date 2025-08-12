McDonald’s Japan ends Pokemon card Happy Meal giveaway amid alarming food waste

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s Japan has abruptly cancelled its highly anticipated Pokémon trading card promotion less than 24 hours after its launch, after scenes of mass food wastage and scalper-driven chaos began doing the rounds on social media.

The promotion, which began on Friday and was scheduled to continue till Monday, allowed customers who purchased a Happy Meal, priced at a little more than 500 yen (£2.50), to receive a special Pikachu trading card along with one of five other Pokémon cards.

However, demand overwhelmed stores across Japan, and the chain announced that distribution had effectively ended at many locations by late Friday.

In a brief statement on their website, McDonald’s Japan cited “higher‑than‑expected sales” and “sincerely apologised for not meeting the expectations of customers”.

“Please refrain from contacting stores regarding stock availability,” the statement ended.

However, reports on social media and local media seemed to suggest that resellers were primarily to blame for the sales. People described long queues, mobile ordering abuse where the same individual used multiple accounts to bypass the imposed five‑meal limit per person, along with pictures of unopened Happy Meals left scattered in restaurants or dumped on the streets immediately after the card was retrieved.

“I feel sorry for the crew making the burgers. The crew's smiles looked so sad. Is this really okay?” one person asked on X, formerly Twitter, along with a picture that showed a row of discarded meal packages.

Another described the scene in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, writing: “The chaos of early morning Shibuya. As a result of McDonald's burgers and fries being scattered on the street, it seems a grand pigeon feast is being held. We kindly ask that you take responsibility for finishing the food you purchase and take your trash with you.”

Campaign Asia additionally reported that tensions in some outlets escalated to the point where customers called the police amid confrontations with suspected scalpers, while another video on X allegedly shows a customer attempting to buy 40 packs of the Happy Meals.

The backlash was particularly jarring due to Japan’s waste culture, where citizens are typically expected to carry their rubbish home due to a widespread lack of public trash bins. This practice, which stems from both post-war civic norms and reinforced after the 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attacks, resulted in many on social media asking why and how Japanese people were willing to discard entire meals in public.

Individual “Burger Pikachu” cards and booster packs began to be listed online on reselling websites for several times the cost of the Happy Meal, some going up to thousands of yen.

Some social media users posted screenshots of the cards being listed for as much as 2,555,400 yen (£12,782). Another posted a video from the store where “over 100 people are lined up in front,” along with another picture of a reselling website with prices from for the cards starting from 300 yen (£1.50) and going up to 9,999 yen (£50).

On eBay, a search showed the McDonald’s special Pikachu card listed for anywhere between $44 (£32) to $28.10 (£21), as well as other packs containing 10-20 random Pokémon trading cards being sold for nearly $250 (£185).