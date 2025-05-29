The ‘lucky’ Japanese cats with their own fan club and shrine
In Nagasaki, the bobtail cat is more than just a pet
In Nagasaki, Japan, the bobtail cat is more than just a pet; it's a symbol of good luck.
Known locally as "omagari neko" (bent-tail cats) or "kagi neko" (hook cats), these felines are celebrated by a dedicated society and even have their own Shinto shrine.
Kazuya Hideshima, who works at the Omagari Neko Shrine and is a member of the Nagasaki Cat Society, explains that their tails come in various shapes, including a hook, curve, or bun.
Nagasaki is a haven for bobtails; past studies suggest that nearly 80 per cent of the city's cat population have bobtails. This is double the occurrence of anywhere else in Japan.
Japanese cats are believed to have come from China in the 6th century with Buddhist monks, serving as rat hunters to protect religious scriptures on ships.
Nagasaki bobtails have their roots in the Dutch East Indies when the city was the only foreign port during Japan's closed era in the 17th to 19th centuries.
They hunted rats to protect shipments on their way from Southeast Asia to Japan, according to Nagasaki cultural officials.
Soshin Yamamoto, a veterinarian and cat specialist, said the large population of bobtails in Nagasaki is likely the result of a genetic mutation that reproduced in a relatively isolated environment when the nation was shut up tight.
“Having bobtails is no problem for most cats living a normal life, as long as they live near humans and aren't jumping and running around like wild cats in a forest,” he said.
Nagasaki residents hope the cats bring in tourists and help business.
Natsuno Kani, a 50-year-old tourist from Tokyo who recently visited the bobtail shrine, said she knew Nagasaki was famous for bent-tail cats.
But Abigail Tarraso, an artist from Spain based in Takeo City in neighboring Saga prefecture, was unfamiliar with the species, which is not as popular in Spain.
“Today is the first time in Nagasaki that I have ever heard of this,” said Cindy Bi, an American who is also an artist.
“I am excited to look around for them. Maybe we will see a few."
