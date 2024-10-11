Nihon Hidankyo: Japanese nuclear bomb survivors’ group wins Nobel Peace Prize 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Japanese organisation of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki has won the Nobel Peace Prize for it’s “efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

The group, known as Nihon Hidankyo or Hibakusha, which is a Japense term to describe the survivors of the atomic bombings, was awarded the prize in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Friday morning.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, announcing the award, said in its citation: “Hibakusha is receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”

The committee said 286 candidates had been nominated for the prize this year, including 197 individuals and 89 organisations.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the award was made as the “taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure”.

He added that the Nobel committee “wishes to honor all survivors who, despite physical suffering and painful memories, have chosen to use their costly experience to cultivate hope and engagement for peace.”

Head of the group Toshiyuki Mimaki, speaking after winning the award, said the prize serves as a “great force to appeal” to the world to abandon its nuclear missiles programmes.

“It would be a great force to appeal to the world that the abolition of nuclear weapons can be achieved,” he said, adding that nuclear weapons must be banned.

open image in gallery Toshiyuki Mimaki, president of Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, speaks in an anti-atomic bomb meeting in Hiroshima, Japan in 2022 ( AP )

Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba described the award as “extremely meaningful” given how long the group has worked toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Efforts to eradicate nuclear weapons have been honored in the past by the Nobel committee. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons won the Peace Prize in 2017 and, in 1995, Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won for “their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms”.

Next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the dropping of nuclear bombs by the United States on Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945.

This year's prize was awarded against a backdrop of devastating conflicts raging in the world, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

Alfred Nobel stated in his will that the prize should be awarded for "the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Last year’s prize went to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her advocacy of women’s rights and democracy, and against the death penalty. The Nobel committee said it also was a recognition of “the hundreds of thousands of people” who demonstrated against “Iran’s theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women.”

The Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£811,000 ). Unlike the other Nobel prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Nihon Hidankyo was founded in August 1956 with three main objectives, including: the “prevention of nuclear war and the elimination of nuclear weapons”; the securing of “state compensation for the damages” caused by the atomic bombs dropped on Japan; and improvements to the current policies and measures for the protection and assistance for those affected by the bombings.

The group is the only nation-wide organisation of survivors and has members from all 47 Japanese prefectures.

All of its officials and members are survivors, or Hibakusha.