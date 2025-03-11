Zoo pays tribute to ‘beloved’ lion after she dies at equivalent of 100 years old

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan’s oldest lion, Oto, died on Monday at the age of 25, which is equivalent to a century in human years.

Born in 1999 in Hokkaido’s Asahiyama Zoo, Oto had lived in the Toyohashi Zoo and Botanical Park in Aichi prefecture since 2001.

“Beloved by lion enthusiasts across the country, Oto brought joy and lasting memories to countless visitors,” the zoo said on its website. “We would like to express our deep gratitude to her for gracing us with her presence. May she rest in peace.”

Despite her advanced age, Oto remained healthy until late February, when she began eating less and sleeping more.

Lions typically live 10 years in the wild and 20 in captivity. Oto surpassed this lifespan and retained a glossy coat, according to The Japan Times, and had no chronic illnesses.

The zoo, also known by local people as Nonhoi Park, will hold a floral tribute from 11 March to 20 March for Oto.

Before Oto, the title of Japan’s oldest lion was held by Nile, who died at Kyoto City Zoo on 31 January 2020 at the age of 25 years and 10 months.

Born in 1994 at Adventure World in Wakayama, Nile had lived in Kyoto since 1997.

He stopped eating entirely on 27 January 2020 and became unable to stand by 29 January, zoo officials said at the time. Despite suggestions of euthanasia, zookeepers chose to care for him until his natural death.

Nile had taken the title from another male lion named Leo.

Leo lived in captivity for 24 years and six months. Though his exact birth date was unknown, he passed away in 2013 at Tokuyama Zoo in Shunan, Yamaguchi prefecture, in the westernmost part of Japan’s Honshu Island.

A report by Deutsche Welle in 2020 said that lions in Japan had become so common in zoos that they were cheaper than pedigree kittens, with some young lions even being given away for free.

Overbreeding and declining zoo attendance have led to a surplus of big cats as zoos prioritise cute cubs to attract visitors but struggle to manage fully grown lions due to high feeding costs and space constraints, the outlet reported.