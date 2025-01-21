Fire breaks out near major tourist landmark in Osaka
At least 26 fire trucks and one helicopter dispatched to site to contain flames
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A massive fire erupted in a commercial building near the famous Tsutenkaku Tower, a popular tourist landmark in Osaka in western Japan, according to media reports on Tuesday.
The fire erupted on the first floor of the five-story building at Tsutenkaku Hondori Shopping Street in Naniwa Ward, Osaka City at about 5pm local time, according to public broadcaster NHK Japan.
At least 26 fire trucks and one helicopter were dispatched to the site to contain the flames emerging from the building.
Live visuals on TV showed dark smoke towers rising from the commercial property near the Tsutenkaku Tower.
It was unclear if there were any casualties.
Tsutenkaku Tower, a historic Osaka landmark in the Shinsekai district, was inspired by the Eiffel Tower and rebuilt in 1956 after wartime damage. Standing 103m-tall, it offers panoramic views of the city and is popular with tourists.
Tuesday’s fire comes just days after bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka were temporarily halted after a fire broke out near a track in central Japan, according to JR Central.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments