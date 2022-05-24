Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says incident likely timed to coincide with visit of world leaders including Joe Biden to Tokyo

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 24 May 2022 12:50
Comments
<p>File: Russian MiG-29SMT jet fighters forming the symbol ‘Z’ in central Moscow </p>

File: Russian MiG-29SMT jet fighters forming the symbol ‘Z’ in central Moscow

(AFP via Getty Images)

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India.

Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi — meeting in the city.

Mr Kishi said Japan has expressed “grave concerns” to Russia and China over the movement of warplanes threatening its airspace, reported AFP.

More follows

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in