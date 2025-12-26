At least 15 injured after mass stabbing and chemical attack in rubber factory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested after stabbing eight people and injuring seven others with bleach at a tire factory in central Japan, authorities have said.

Eight people were hospitalised after they were stabbed by the knifeman at a factory of global major tiremaker Yokohama Rubber Co in the city of Mishima, in the Shizuoka prefecture, west of Tokyo, the Fujisan Nanto Fire Department said.

Five of the people who were stabbed were left in a serious condition, the fire department said, without providing any further details on their health.

open image in gallery Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing at the Yokohama Rubber Company in Mishima, west of Tokyo ( AP )

A 38-year-old man has been arrested at the factory, Shizuoka prefectural police said. He has been charged with attempted murder.

During the attack, the suspect was carrying a survival knife and what appeared to be a gas mask, investigators said according to Japanese newspaper Asahi.

The outlet reported that the alleged attacker was someone who was connected to the factory.

Seven others were also injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack, and taken to hospitals for treatment, the fire department said.

open image in gallery Fifteen people have been hospitalised in the attack ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Japan Times, citing national broadcaster NHK, initially said the victims remained conscious, but that officials had not issued a full breakdown of the severity of the wounds.

Tomoharu Sugiyama, an official from the fire department, said a call had first been received at around 4:30 from a rubber factory saying “people were stabbed by someone” and that a “spray-like liquid” had been used by the assailant, The Japan Times reported.

A fleet of ambulances was dispatched to the factory, which is around 2.3 kilometres southeast of Mishima Station, and produces passenger car tires. As of December 2024, the factory had 987 workers, according to the company’s website.

open image in gallery Five are said to be in a serious condition ( AFP via Getty Images )

Aerial footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed vehicles including fire trucks parked outside the factory, while emergency workers rushed to work following the mass attack.

Japan has strict gun control laws and is known for rare violent crimes, but there have been a number of high-profile knife attacks in recent years.