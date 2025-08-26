Tokyo releases AI-generated video of Mount Fuji erupting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tokyo metropolitan government has released an artificial intelligence-generated video of Mount Fuji to raise awareness about what could happen to Japan’s capital city in the event of an eruption.

This is the first time officials have used AI to raise awareness and educate people on potential consequences of a Mount Fuji eruption, as they called for better preparation among residents.

It is projected that ash will begin falling in Tokyo around one to two hours after the initial eruption, with between 2 and 10cm accumulating. When the volcano last erupted in 1707, the explosion and subsequent ashfall lasted for two weeks.

The video shows huge grey mushroom clouds engulfing the backdrop of the Tokyo skyline as the capital is seen covered in polluted smog. The capital’s famous Shibuya area is seen blanketed in ash as pedestrians move through the familiar streets.

“Volcanic ash is made up of fine, jagged particles. Its unique qualities pose many hazards to health and society,” the video says.

The three-minute simulation video shows that major effects will be felt in Tokyo’s transportation systems, as ash on train tracks and runways will bring public transportation such as trains and airplanes to a halt.

In March this year, residents were advised to stay home to avoid panic and stock up on groceries if Mount Fuji erupts and covers Tokyo in ash, according to guidelines released by a government expert panel.

Evacuation is recommended only if ash accumulates beyond 30cm, especially near wooden buildings at risk of collapse, the government’s new guidelines say.

Experts created the guidelines based on the government’s request to study the impact of a Mount Fuji eruption on Tokyo and prepare countermeasures. These are the first detailed guidelines for residents, and the government will share them with ministries and prefectures for disaster relief.

Although experts say Mount Fuji shows no signs of an imminent eruption, authorities are monitoring it closely because it’s considered a dormant volcano, not extinct.

Professor Takeshi Sagiya from Nagoya University told the South China Morning Post that volcanic ash could lead to many unexpected problems. He explained that volcanic ash is made of tiny fragments of melted rock, resembling fine glass powder.

Experts have recommended the government find places to store ash to help with relief efforts temporarily. They suggest using the ash in construction, placing it in landfills, or discarding it in the ocean if necessary. They also stressed the need to educate residents about the impact of an eruption and train more volcano disaster relief experts.