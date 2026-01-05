Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Single tuna sells for huge record price at Tokyo fish market auction opening

Hundreds of tuna are sold daily at the early morning auction

Wholesalers inspect bluefin tuna at the New Year's tuna auction at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Wholesalers inspect bluefin tuna at the New Year's tuna auction at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

A colossal bluefin tuna has fetched a staggering 510 million yen ($3.2 million) at Tokyo's annual New Year auction, setting a new record for the prized fish.

The 243-kilogram specimen was the star of the predawn sale at the Toyosu fish market on Monday, snapped up by Kiyomura Corp.

The company, owned by Kiyoshi Kimura, operates the popular Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain. Mr Kimura, a frequent victor at this prestigious event, surpassed his own previous record of 334 million yen ($2.1 million), which he established in 2019.

The pricy fish was caught off the coast of Oma in northern Japan, known as home to the high-quality tuna, and costs 2.1 million yen ($13,360) per kilogram ($6,060 per pound).

Wholesalers inspect bluefin tuna at the New Year's tuna auction at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Wholesalers inspect bluefin tuna at the New Year's tuna auction at Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Hundreds of tuna are sold daily at the early morning auction, but prices are significantly higher than usual for the Oma tuna, especially at the celebratory New Year auction.

Due to the popularity of tuna for sushi and sashimi, Pacific bluefin tuna was previously a threatened species, but its stock is recovering following conservation efforts.

