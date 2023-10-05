For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tsunami advisory has been issued by the Japanese meteorological agency on Thursday after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck its outlying islands in the Izu chain.

The forecaster warned of waves upto one metre in height for the island which stretches south from the centre of the main Japanese island of Honshu.

While this was the lowest level of warning, residents were asked to stay away from coasts and river mouths, according to NHK TV.

The warning was prompted after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 11am local time with an epicentre in the Pacific Ocean, about 550km south of Tokyo.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

