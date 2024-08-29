Typhoon Shanshan latest: Three dead as storm makes landfall with Japan preparing for ‘major disaster’
Hundreds of flights cancelled and factories closed as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall
At least three people have been killed in southwestern Japan as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall, bringing strong winds, torrential rains, and landslides.
Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon made landfall near Satsumasendai city located in the country’s southwestern island of Kyushu on Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 198 kph (123 mph), the weather agency said.
Authorities warned the storm could be one of the strongest ever to hit the region, and local governments have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents in several prefectures.
At least one person was missing, two were severely injured, and five suffered minor injuries because of the typhoon, chief cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
“As this typhoon is moving slowly, the total amount of rain could be rather big,” Hayashi told a regular news conference.
After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.
Three dead and thousands without power as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan
Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in southwestern Japan this morning, claiming at least three lives and leaving one person missing as it unleashed powerful winds, torrential rains, and triggered landslides.
Two people also sustained severe injuries, and five others suffered minor injuries due to the storm.
The storm, which hit near Satsumasendai city on Kyushu island, brought gusts of up to 198km/h (123mph).
A quarter of a million people were left without power as footage from public broadcaster NHK showed walls brought down and windows broken in Miyazaki city in southern Kyushu.
Authorities have described Shanshan as potentially one of the strongest typhoons to ever strike the region. Factories were closed and hundreds of flights were cancelled ahead of its arrival.
Mapped: Key areas and likely landfall point as Typhoon Shanshan impacts Japan
Typhoon had sustained maximum winds of up to 100mph on Thursday morning, US centre says
Typhoon Shanshan had maximum sustained winds of between 95 and 100 mph in its eyewall – the destructive ring of thunderstorms surrounding the eye of the storm – on Thursday morning local time, the Washington Post reported, citing the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
The typhoon was probably producing a storm surge of around 2 metres between Makurazaki and Ibusuki in southern Kyushu, the outlet reported.
Motorcyclist knocked down by wind on island of Amami
South of Kyushu, on the island of Amami, where the typhoon passed on Wednesday, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
Social media reports of tornado in southern Kyushu
Following some warnings that the typhoon could bring tornadoes, there were unconfirmed social media reports of at least one tornado emerging in southern Kyushu.
Storm chasers describe ‘complete whiteout’ reminiscent of ‘dementors in Harry Potter'
As the typhoon approached the southern coast of Kyushu, storm chaser James Reynolds described a “complete whiteout at times” in Makurazaki, as the eyewall of the typhoon brought fierce winds, sheets of rain and infrequent lightning, leaving its harbour a “churning cauldron”.
In further X posts on Thursday morning local time, Mr Reynolds described widespread power outages and blocked roads as he shared footage of trees uprooted and rivers gushing with rainwater.
Fellow storm chaser Jonathan Petramala, also shared footage of the swirling blankets of rain in Makurazaka, writing: “This vortex in the inner eye wall ... reminds me of the Dementors in HarryPotter”.
After returning to his hotel, Mr Petramala wrote: “The eye wall is still grinding over us ... The whole building is shaking.”
Typhoon Shanshan appears to make landfall in southern Kyushu
Typhoon Shanshan appeared to make landfall near Makurazaki on the southern island of Kyushu on Thursday morning local time.
Wind gusts reached speeds of 85mph while some parts of southern Kyushu had received over 380mm of rain by Thursday morning, despite the typoon having weakened from the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday to a Category 2 storm, the Washington Post reported.
Forecasting path of Typhoon Shanshan proving a rare challenge for meteorologists
Meteorologists are struggling to chart the expected path of Typhoon Shanshan, which has been moving particularly slowly and whose route is dependent on a number of other weather systems at play in the region.
James Reynolds, who chases and documents tropical storms, told the Japan Times that he first drove to Osaka earlier this week to prepare for a then-forecast landfall in the Shikoku region. But after two days, he travelled to Tokyo and flew instead to Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday morning.
“Shanshan has been one of the bigger outliers among all the storms I’ve tracked in terms of the continued changes in forecast and how the computer weather models are handling it,” Mr Reynolds told the outlet.
Thousands watch livestream of famous palm tree being battered by Typhoon Shanshan
Thousands of people are watching a livestream of a famous palm tree in Kagoshima, nicknamed “Yasshi”, as it is buffeted by Typhoon Shanshan.
“Yasshi is located next to a resort hotel and became famous for surviving major typhoons,” Dr Jeffrey J Hall, a lecturer at Kanda University of International Studies, said on X, adding: “Hang in there, Yasshi! You can survive this!”
While the livestream has currently lost its connection, thousands still appear to be watching it in the hopes of monitoring the palm tree’s fate.
The hotel previously made a towel commemorating Yasshi’s survival over typhoons in the past two years, according to Dr Hall.
Power cuts experienced in Kyushu
More than 76,000 buildings were without power in Kyushu, the Japan Times reported earlier, citing Kyushu Electric.
Around 66,000 of those outages were reported in the Kagoshima Prefecture, while some 9,000 were in Miyazaki Prefecture.
