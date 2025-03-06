Why a 108-year-old barber has no plans to retire anytime soon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At 108 years old, most people are enjoying a well-earned retirement. But Shitsui Hakoishi, a slender, white-haired Japanese woman, is not most people.

Ms Hakoishi, officially recognised this week by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest female barber, has no intention of hanging up her shears anytime soon.

The official certificate, presented Wednesday, brought Hakoishi immense joy – second only, she said, to the satisfaction of her loyal clientele.

While Guinness recognises both male and female barbers, the previous oldest male barber, Anthony Mancinelli of the United States, died after his certification in 2018 at age 107. This leaves Ms Hakoishi as the sole record holder.

Ms Hakoishi's career has spanned nine decades, a testament to her dedication and the enduring relationships she's built with her customers.

“I could come this far only because of my customers,” she shared during a televised news conference held Wednesday at a gymnasium in her hometown of Nakagawa, located in the Tochigi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

“I’m overwhelmed and filled with joy.”

open image in gallery Ms Hakoishi's salon was destroyed in the 1945 firebombing of Tokyo ( AP )

Born into a farming family in Nakagawa on November 10, 1916, Ms Hakoishi's path diverged from tradition at the age of 14 when she decided to pursue barbering.

Relocating to Tokyo, she honed her skills as an apprentice, eventually earning her barber's licence at 20.

She then opened a salon with her husband, starting a family and having two children. However, her husband was killed after the Japan-China war broke out in 1937.

Ms Hakoishi lost her salon in the deadly March 10, 1945 U.S. firebombing of Tokyo. Before that, she and her children were evacuated elsewhere in the Tochigi prefecture, according to the Guinness website.

It took her eight more years before she opened a salon again, calling it Rihatsu Hakoishi, in her hometown of Nakagawa. Rihatsu is Japanese for barber.

She says she isn't ready to put away her scissors.

“I am turning 109 this year, so I will keep going until I reach 110," she said and smiled confidently.