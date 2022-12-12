Debris find offers new clues to MH370 mystery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Signs of possible criminal intent have emerged as playing a role in the downing of the lost flight MH370 following the remarkable discovery of a crucial piece of the wreckage.

A Boeing 777 landing gear component – or trunnion door – found in the possession of a Madagascan fisherman 25 days ago is the first piece of material evidence to suggest one of the pilots on board the Malaysian Airlines jet acted very suddenly to sink the aircraft and its 239 passengers and crew members.

A fresh report published today by Richard Godfrey, a British engineer, and Blaine Gibson, an American MH370 wreckage hunter, explains: “The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible.

“The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean.”

The door was discovered at the home of a fisherman in Madagascar, who found the barnacle-crusted part washed up on the shore of the Antsiraka Peninsula South Beach in Madagascar in March 2017 in the wake of tropical storm Fernando.

Blaine Gibson holding what is believed to be the trunnion door belonging to the lost flight MH370 (Blaine Gibson and Richard Godfrey/ MH370 Debris Analysis )

Tataly, who acted as guardian to the debris for more than five years, admitted he never knew exactly what it was. It was kept in his large yard furnished with an array of sea-borne paraphenalia he collected on the shoreline.

Its significance was, in fact, so unknown to him that his wife used it as a washing board.

Though a total of four pieces of debris, thought to belong to MH370 fight have been found on the same beach, and 19 across Madagascar in total – the door is the first to offer such a potential insight into the tragic demise of the plane on 8 March 2014.

“We know from the analysis of the right outboard flap found on Kojani Island, Tanzania, that this was not an attempted ditching, where the flaps would normally be extended because the expert analysis showed that the flaps were not extended,” the report reads.

“The realistic possibility that the landing gear was lowered shows both an active pilot and an attempt to ensure the plane sank as fast as possible after impact,” which would limit the time for any survivors to evacuate.

“The combination of the high speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash,” the researchers write.

What has so enlightened the theories of Mr Godfrey and Mr Gibson are four quasi-parrallel gashes on the door, which they say were caused by one of the plane’s two engines disintegrating on impact.

Close up of the indentation of the surface of the black side (Blaine Gibson and Richard Godfrey/MH370 Debris Analysis )

The engines on a Boeing 777 are made up a fan at the front, a compressor and a turbine at the rear. The report suggests the MH370’s compressor blade, with a set of damaged blades of up to four inches in width, match the four-inch slashes seen on the door.

“Whatever the cause of the slicing damage, the fact that the damage was from the interior side to the exterior side of the debris item leads to the conclusion that the landing gear was highly likely extended on impact, which in turn supports the conclusion that there was an active pilot until the end of the flight,” the report reads.

It later concludes that “the recovered 370 floating debris speaks to how the plane crashed, and the oceanographic drift analysis speaks to where. Neither can tell us who was flying the aircraft or why”.

Speaking to The Times, Mr Godfrey said the landing gear door was “the first item of physical evidence that indicates a possible criminal intent behind the demise of MH370”.

Such speculation harks back to an earlier discovery in the MH370 saga.

Malaysian Police discovered its pilot in command, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, 53, had used his home PC flight simulator to mock up a Boeing 777 flight south across the Indian Ocean less than a month before his plane vanished under strikingly similar circumstances.

The finding regarding the pilot, who is suggested to have suffered from clinical depression, was withheld by Malaysian authorities from a lengthy public report on the investigation.