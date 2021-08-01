A biographical war action film based on the 1999 Kargil conflict and a K-Drama about the story of a non-rightful heir who suffers insomnia and manic paranoia are among the Asian shows that will hit Netflix and Amazon Prime in August.

Both streaming services have been showing lots of interest in markets of India, South Korea, and Japan recently because of a peaking demand in period dramas, Bollywood, anime, and manga adaptations.

Starting off with returning weekly K-Drama on Netflix, the series Love has “risen even higher in the cable ratings” and is now the 12th highest-rated cable drama in South Korean history.

The series will release new episodes on 1 August, where things unravel for three successful women who work on a radio show, as twists, turns, and troubles beset their seemingly happy marriages.

The anime series Darwin’s Game, in which a high school student unwittingly joins an online game where players fight for their actual lives using superhuman powers known as sigils, will be available on Netflix starting 1 August.

Famous action-adventure anime series Shaman King will also be returning on Netflix with new episodes starting 9 August. The series follows the adventures of Yoh Asakura as he attempts to hone his shaman skills to become the Shaman King by winning the Shaman Fight.

On Amazon Prime, one film to look out for is Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s film Shershaah. The film, which will be released on 12 August, traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life fighting for India.

Below is a list of films and TV shows coming to Netflix Amazon Prime Video Asia in August 2021:

Netflix

South Korea

Love [ft. Marriage & Divorce] (1 August, with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)

The Crowned Clown (10 August)

You Are My Spring (24 August, with new episodes every Monday and Tuesday)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (28 August, with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)

Japan

Darwin’s Game (1 August)

Shaman King [new episodes] (9 August)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (12 August)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (15 August)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (23 August)

Edens Zero (26 August)

India

Navarasa (6 August)

Amazon Prime

India

Atrangi Re (6 August)

Bhuj: The Pride of India (11 August)

Shershaah (12 August)

Pushpa Raj (13 August)

Sooryavanshi (15 August)

Bell Bottom (tbd August date)