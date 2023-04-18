For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A renowned Northern Irish mountaineer has died during an expedition in Nepal.

Noel Hanna, 56, is understood to have died at a camp while descending from the top of the treacherous Annapurna mountain range – the tenth highest mountain in the world.

Mr Hanna, from Dromara in County Down, had climbed Mount Everest 10 times across his life.

According to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, he scaled the 8,091m (26,545ft) peak peak on Monday and died overnight,

His body was airlifted to the capital Kathmandu, the BBC claims, citing local reports.

Mr Hannah’s sister told the BBC that her brother “loved a view and he just loved people” and that he was “a legend”.

Asked if the family knew of the dangers he faced, Irene Hunter added: “He didn’t really say too much, he didn’t want to worry us all.”

She said Mr Hanna’s body would be returned to Finnis, close to the Mourne Mountains, where he began climbing.

Pat Falvey, a friend of the mountaineer, told RTÉ it was believed he died after returning from the mountain’s summit.

“I got a text in from my people in Kathmandu... which said that Noel had passed away,” he said.

“He was one of the most amazing climbers, not in Ireland alone, but in the world.

“His love and passion was about climbing big mountains.

“It was, as a friend of mine once quoted, his cathedral — it was where he went to pray.”

Reports suggest a second climber from India who had been missing after falling into a crevasse was found alive.

Mourne Mountain Adventures, a guided hiking company based in Kilkeel, has paid tribute Mr Hanna.

In a social media post, the company said: “Very saddened to ear of the passing of Noel Hanna this morning, local to the Mournes Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times.

“There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of N.Ireland’s finest Mountaineers.

“I had the pleasure of interviewing Noel on two occasions, he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

“My condolences go out to his wife Lynn and the rest of his family, RIP Noel.”

Head coach at Ulster Rugby Dan McFarland tweeted: “Very sad to hear of Noel’s passing. Noel was a great inspiration to this team.

“All our thoughts are with Lynne and Noel’s family.”